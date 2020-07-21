StockMarketWire.com - Drug delivery group Midatech Pharma said it had entered into a research collaboration for its technology with a European affiliate of a global pharmaceutical company.
Midatech said it would deploy its in-house expertise and proprietary drug delivery platforms towards assets nominated by the pharmaceutical company, which it didn't name.
Feasibility studies may establish the application of the company's Q-Sphera platform to new modalities in drug delivery.
Novel assets and products arising from the collaboration would be the property of the pharmaceutical company.
In the event that the feasibility study was successful, the pharmaceutical company would be required to enter into a licence agreement to use the Q-Sphera platform.
