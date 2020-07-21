StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software group Access Intelligence posted a first-half loss as rising revenue was more than offset by costs, including acquisition-related expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through May amounted to £2.9m, compared to losses of £1.4m. Revenue rose 52% to £9.4m.
Access Intelligence said its Covid-19 response measures included £1.1m of cost savings, of which £1.0m would be realised in the second half.
At 2:26pm: [LON:ACC] Access Intelligence PLC share price was +0.5p at 58.5p
