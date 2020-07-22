StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Melrose Industries said it wouldn't pay an interim dividend and expected to post a small first-half operating profit, after its revenue slumped 27% amid 'extraordinary' disruption from the Covid-19 crisis.
Melrose said it was loss-making in the second quarter, but rebounded to be breakeven at the adjusted operating profit level in the month of June.
'This means Melrose is likely to make a small adjusted operating profit in the period,' it said.
Sales in the company's aerospace division during the first half had dropped 18%. It said they weren't expected to recover in the second half and would likely fall by around 25-30% for the full year.
The automotive and powder metallurgy businesses saw very similar trends, with a sharp decline in the second quarter, though the businesses were now seeing some recovery.
Trading in China in that business was ahead of last year, trading in the US was forecast over the summer to be within 10% of last year and there were some signs of improving European demand.
'While we are encouraged by the strong cash performance in the period, your board does not consider it appropriate to pay an interim dividend to shareholders in 2020,' Melrose said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: