StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare services group Mediclinic International said it had experienced a continued improvement in its operating performance during June as lockdown measures are eased.
The gradual re-introduction of elective procedures and outpatient activities had helped drive the improved operating performance.
Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, the company said, had passed the initial peak of the pandemic.
In June, the operating performances at Hirslanden and Mediclinic Middle East, which represented more than two thirds of the company's revenue, were ahead of the prior year.
Southern Africa, meanwhile, was yet to reach an initial peak and revenue at Mediclinic's business there was down around 12% in June on-year.
The severity, duration and full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic aftermath on all businesses, including Mediclinic, continues to be uncertain,' the company said.
'There remains a risk to elective procedures and outpatient activity from a continuation or reintroduction of lockdown and other measures in response to the pandemic; the availability of staff; and a disruption in the supply chain.'
'Mediclinic is focused on fulfilling its vital role as a leading provider of essential healthcare services during this crisis.'
'To this end, the group remains agile in its approach, optimising its response to overcome challenges and create opportunities while seeking to maintain its strong financial position and liquidity.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
