StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher said it expected half-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of the prior year, as demand bounced back amid an easing of lockdowns.
Like-for-like sales were up 21.6% for the second quarter to 18 July, though for the year to 18 July they were down 3.7%.
'While we are entering the second half with a favourable trading backdrop, second half visibility remains low given uncertainty around COVID-19 and the wider economic outlook,' the company said.
'We look forward to providing a more detailed update at the half year results on 22 September 2020,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
