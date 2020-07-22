StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher said it expected half-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of the prior year as strong performance continued.

Like-for-like sales were up 21.6% for the second quarter to 18 July, as the company continued to experience strong demand across its markets.

Like-for-like sales for the year to 18 July were down 3.7%.

'While we are entering the second half with a favourable trading backdrop, second half visibility remains low given uncertainty around COVID-19 and the wider economic outlook,' the company said.

'We look forward to providing a more detailed update at the half year results on 22 September 2020,' it added.








