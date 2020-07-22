StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PayPoint said its first-quarter revenue slipped 6.6%, owing do a drop off in bill payments.
Revenue in the three months through June fell to £26.8m, down from £28.7m on-year.
The fall included £1.1m of revenue in the prior year from a British Gas contract now ended.
The company said it had delivered a recovery of its PayPoint network to pre-Covid levels, following temporary suspensions.
The majority of PayPoint One, cards and parcels sites had returned to the network.
UK retail services net revenue rose 10% to £10.8m, but UK bill payments net revenue dropped 28.2% to £8.2m.
PayPoint said the fall in bill payments revenue primarily was a result of consumers making larger payments, less frequently, during the Covid-19 lockdown, as well as warmer weather compared to prior year.
'We have delivered a solid first quarter performance during a very challenging period for the business and the economy as a whole,' chief executive Nick Wiles said.
'As we look ahead there is evidence of recovery in activity across a number of our services from the low point in April.'
'We are now working hard to build on these positive signs and identify additional opportunities across our business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
