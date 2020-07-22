StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Fresnillo maintained its silver guidance for the full year, but reduced its gold guidance as second-quarter output was hurt by coronavirus-led disruptions mainly at its Herradura and Noche Buena mines in Mexico.
Second-quarter silver production rose 2.8% to 13.6m ounces (moz) on-quarter, but fell 5.7% on-year owing to the expected lower ore grade at Saucito, and to a lesser extent, lower ore grade at San Julian, the company said.
Second-quarter gold production fell 6.4% to 184,400 ounces on-quarter and decreased 16.7% on-year, as a lower volume of ore processed at Herradura and Noche Buena weighed.
Looking ahead, 2020 silver production guidance remained in the range of 51 to 56 moz, while gold production was now expected to be in a range of 785 to 815 koz, down from previous guidance of 815-to-900 koz .
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: