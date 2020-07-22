StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Antofagasta said it expected to meet the lower end of its guidance as copper and gold production dropped in the second quarter of the year.
Copper production in the second quarter of 2020 fell 8.4% to 177,700 tonnes on-quarter, mainly because of expected lower ore grades at Centinela concentrates, the company said.
Gold production for the quarter decreased by 29.3% to 46,000 ounces compared with the first quarter, mainly due to lower grades at Centinela, and for the first six months decreased by 25.5% to 111,100 ounces.
Looking ahead, the company said it would maintain guidance for the full year at the lower end of the original 725,000-to-755,000 tonnes range, at a net cash cost of $1.20/lb.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
