StockMarketWire.com - Drinks maker Britvic reported that revenue fell by 16.3% in the third quarter as the impact of government-imposed lockdowns during the pandemic weighed on performance.
Third-quarter revenue declined 16.3% to £328.9m on-year and year-to-date revenue fell 5.1% to £1,027.7m on-year.
'Significant declines in out-of-home consumption were partly offset by strong growth in at-home consumption, resulting in market value share gains across our business units,' the company said.
Looking further ahead, the company said it was 'confident that the strong momentum we built up going into the pandemic will return, and that our long-term strategy will continue to create value for all our stakeholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
