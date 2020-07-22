StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention product manufacturer Tristel said it expected to beat market expectations with a 21% jump in annual adjusted profit after the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a surge in demand for hospital disinfection products.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June was seen rising to at least £6.8m, up from £5.6m on-year, on the back of a 21% rise in revenue to at least £31.6m.
Tristel said it intended to maintain its current dividend policy for the financial year of paying out half of adjusted earnings per share, before share-based payments, to shareholders.
The company said its interim dividend typically approximates 35%-to-40% of its annual dividend. It paid an interim dividend of 2.34p per share.
Tristel said it had experienced a decline in the use of its medical device decontamination products as hospitals postponed elective surgery.
But that effect was more than offset by a jump in demand for hospital surface disinfection products.
'We are very pleased with our performance during a turbulent period,' chief executive Paul Swinney said.
'To maintain the momentum that has built over the past four months we need hospitals, especially in the UK, to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of patient throughput.'
'Whilst we believe that hospitals will revert to more normal levels of activity, we cannot be certain as to timing.'
'We are cautiously optimistic for the company's prospects in this financial year and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
