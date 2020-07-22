StockMarketWire.com - IT company Computacenter said it expected to make 'material progress' in 2020 after reporting that adjusted pre-tax profit was 'substantially ahead' of the same period last year.
The performance was driven by a surge in demand for IT equipment as companies shifted to remote working in the pandemic.
The company said it expected that adjusted profitability in the second half of the year should be much improved on the previous forecast given in April.
Looking ahead, Computacenter said the given demand for its services, the current managed services opportunity pipeline and the strength of its customer base, 2020, as a whole, would be a year of 'material progress, following a record-breaking 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: