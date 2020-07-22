StockMarketWire.com - Close Brothers reported a fall in its loan activity and increased impairments, but said it had seen signs of a return to activity following easing lockdown measures.
The loan book decreased 2.3% to £7.48bn on-year, reflecting lower new business volumes. But there had been increased client activity in June following the easing of lockdown restrictions, the company said.
The company set aside a further £43m of impairment since the third quarter, resulting in a year-to-date charge of £167m as at 30 June 2020, and an annualised bad debt ratio of 2.3%, up from 0.6% on-year.
'Credit provisions continue to reflect the ongoing uncertainty in the external environment,' the company said.
The asset management division saw net inflows of 10% year-to-date.
'While early indications of a return to activity following the easing of lockdown restrictions are encouraging, it remains too early to know the full impact of Covid-19 on the UK economy,' it added.
Close Brothers said it would release its results for the full year ending 31 July 2020 on 22 September 2020.
At 8:17am: [LON:CBG] Close Brothers Group PLC share price was -11.5p at 1151.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: