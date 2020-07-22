StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payments company Boku said it expected adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) to be at least in line with expectations following stronger first-half performance.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue for the first half of 2020 was expected to be at least $24.7m.
Underlying payments revenue increased by 13.5% to at least $22.0m o-year.
But identity revenue was impacted by coronavirus particularly in June, falling to approximately $2.7m from $3.4m.
The company said it expected EBITDA to be at least in line with expectations and at least 65% higher than 2019.
At 8:33am: [LON:BOKU] Boku Inc. share price was +1p at 89p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: