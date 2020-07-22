StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider Anexo said would reinstate annual guidance later this year in August and reported that overall trading continued to perform in line with management expectations.
Following the easing of lockdown measures, average vehicle hire numbers had returned to pre-Covid levels and fleet utilisation remained in line with historic norms, the company said.
'Overall vehicle numbers are being carefully managed in line with the group's policy of controlling fleet growth and increasing cash collections,' it added.
The company also announced, with immediate effect, the appointment of Dawn O'Brien to the board as director, Bond Turner.
At 8:37am: [LON:ANX] Anexo Group Plc share price was 0p at 135p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
