StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria reported that first-half net fee income fell by more than a fifth, but the company still turned an adjusted pre-tax profit for the second quarter despite the impact of Covid-19.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, net-fee income fell 22% on-year, following a 5% decline in the first quarter and a 39% in the second quarter.
The company, however, said it had remained profitable in the second quarter (at an adjusted profit before tax level), after cutting costs by 30% in the quarter.
'Having weathered the initial impact of COVID-19 our focus has turned to recovery and ensuring we continue to identify and deliver on the opportunities ahead,' the company said.
'The risks of COVID-19 remain, and while we are cautious on the speed of recovery, we believe we are well placed to take advantage as and when demand returns.'
