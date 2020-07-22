StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapies developer for the treatment of cancer Scancell launched an up to £15m equity raising to support potential partnering opportunities, clinical trials and Covid-19 vaccine development.
The fundraising would include a £5m subscription at 5.5p per share by funds managed by Redmile Group, plus a £2m placing and £2m open offer, at the same price.
It would also include a £6m convertible loan notes subscription with a conversion price of 6.2p per share.
Redmile and Vulpes were participating in the loan note issue and Vulpes in the placing.
At 9:04am: [LON:SCLP] Scancell Holdings PLC share price was +0.9p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
