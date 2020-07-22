StockMarketWire.com - Cloud-based software company CloudCall said sales increased 11% in the first half of the year and continued to recover after suffering a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the six months ended 30th June 2020, revenue was up 11% to £5.8m on-year and recurring revenue grew by 20% to £5.1m.
The higher relative increase in recurring revenue compared to total revenue was due to lower non-recurring and pay-as-you-go telephony revenues as a direct consequence of COVID-19 and the global lockdowns, the company said.
'The onset of COVID-19 and the scramble by businesses to convert to home working had a short term major impact on sales but we're now witnessing a clear recovery, particularly in the recruitment vertical, as the market looks for communication solutions that help to improve remote worker productivity,' the company said.
At 9:09am: [LON:CALL] Cloudcall Group Plc share price was +3.5p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: