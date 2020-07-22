StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said it expected to post an annual operating loss after revenue was hurt by currency movements.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation for the year through June was expected to amount to a loss of £0.84m, compared to a loss of £2.70m on-year.
Revenue fell 2% to £0.89m, but rose 2% on a constant currency basis.
'The board is delighted with the trajectory of the business, particularly in the uncertain economic conditions since early March,' chairman Ian Buddery said.
'Revenue from contracts in hand will continue in the 2021 fiscal year and we are excited by the pipeline of opportunities for growth, including in the US, whilst maintaining caution over unforeseen economic impacts from Covid-19.'
At 9:12am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.75p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
