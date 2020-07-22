StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby said it had received a £1m loan under the UK government's coronavirus emergency loan programme as the company looked to support its hospitality and consumer division.
The last 15 weeks had been extremely challenging for its consumer and hospitality business following a period of 'severe disruption' due to Covid-19, the company said.
Activity in its commercial property division continued a pace, the company added.
At 9:16am: [LON:BARK] share price was 0p at 21.5p
