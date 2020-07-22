StockMarketWire.com - Panthera Resources said it had agreed to sell its interests in the Labola gold project in Burkina Faso and the Kalaka gold project in Mali to Moydow, for a combination of cash and shares.
Panthera would receive cash of $350k (£279k) in two tranches, plus shares and options in Moydow, which, if the options were exercised, would give it a 50% stake in the Moydow.
'We remain highly enthusiastic on the outlook for the Labola and Kalaka projects,' managing director Mark Bolton said.
'The Moydow transaction provides the necessary finance to progress the projects and the Moydow team has the technical ability and good track record in West Africa to enable rapidly progress.'
At 9:23am: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
