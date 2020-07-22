StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services businesses group Knights reported a fall in profit as higher revenue was offset by rising costs from acquisitions and restructuring activities.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax profit fell by 16.3% to £4.1m on-year, while revenue rose 41% to £74.3m.
The significant increase in the non-underlying costs incurred due to the six acquisitions and restructuring exercise undertaken as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenue growth was primarily led by increased fees from individuals recruited in the later part of 2019 and fees generated by the net new recruitment of 108 fee earners during fiscal 2020, the company said.
Underlying pre-tax profit, a measure used to provide a more meaningful year-on-year comparison of the profitability of the underlying business, jumped 45%.
Total staff costs represented 61.4% of revenue compared with 57.2% in 2019.
At 9:23am: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings PLC share price was +15.5p at 440.5p
