StockMarketWire.com - Housing-sector services provider Mears warned of first-half losses owing to a slump in demand created by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it expected to book underlying pre-tax losses from continuing activities for the six months through June of about £6.0m, compared to a £16.7m profit on-year.
Revenues on continuing activities would fall to about £405m, down from £439m.
'The group expects to see a recovery in activity levels during the second half of the year, assuming that infection levels remain relatively low, as working arrangements in the core maintenance business progressively return towards more normal levels by the end of the year,' Mears said.
The company also warned that it expected new order intake for the current year to be low.
'Mears originally expected this year to be a particularly important period for contract renewals, with around one-third of the group's maintenance business, by value, coming up for re-bid,' it said.
'The impact of Covid-19 has resulted in a number of these existing contracts being extended, with tender processes deferred in the short-term.'
'Similarly, a number of new bidding opportunities have seen delays.'
