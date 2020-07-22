StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix upgraded its outlook on performance after reporting an 80% jump in revenue in the first half of the year, led by ongoing demand.
For the half year to 30 June 2020, revenue rose about 80% to $1.1m on-year.
As a result of the increase in revenue, the loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (LBITDA) had decreased in line with management's expectations, the company said.
The upbeat update came as the company said it had continued to enjoy improved momentum with 'strong' demand for its range of specialty polymers.
Volumes and revenues increased from new and recurring orders in detergent, odour control, and personal care applications, it added.
At 9:50am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was +0.03p at 1.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
