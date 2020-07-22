StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said wholly-owned portfolio company and smartglass developer Lucyd had added to its patent position.
Lucyd, which operated an eShop for tech-enhanced eyewear, had received a notice of allowance for 13 previously filed patents.
It had also filed two new patents covering is forthcoming Bluetooth audio glasses.
'As a result, Lucyd's total IP position now consists of 24 patents, which includes three pending utility patents, and eight pending design patents,' Tekcapital said.
At 9:57am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.4p at 10.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
