StockMarketWire.com - Gene editing company Horizon Discovery said it was recommencing efforts to get its US public offering underway as it looked to raise funds to boost finances.
Efforts were previously halted following disruption amid uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 outbreak.
At 9:58am: [LON:HZD] Horizon Discovery Group PLC share price was +1p at 108.5p
