FTSE 100 Kingfisher 246.80 +9.64% Fresnillo 1147.25 +7.32% Polymetal International 1711.00 +2.64% British Land Company 379.70 +2.37% Dcc 7081.00 +1.83% Melrose Industries 101.68 -15.58% Burberry Group 1375.25 -3.73% Whitbread 2289.00 -3.21% Bhp Group 1707.70 -2.47% Glencore 178.60 -2.37% FTSE 250 Mediclinic International 276.50 +8.86% Computacenter 1889.00 +8.81% Paypoint 610.50 +8.24% Puretech Health 290.75 +3.84% Liontrust Asset Management 1337.50 +3.68% Hammerson 75.01 -4.25% Meggitt 299.25 -4.15% Ti Fluid Systems 185.70 -3.78% Investec 164.20 -3.61% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 54.23 -3.42% FTSE 350 Kingfisher 246.80 +9.64% Mediclinic International 276.50 +8.86% Computacenter 1889.00 +8.81% Paypoint 610.50 +8.24% Fresnillo 1147.25 +7.32% Melrose Industries 101.68 -15.58% Hammerson 75.01 -4.25% Meggitt 299.25 -4.15% Ti Fluid Systems 185.70 -3.78% Burberry Group 1375.25 -3.73% AIM Altus Strategies 57.50 +85.48% Physiomics 14.75 +43.20% Eve Sleep 2.25 +30.43% Sareum Holdings 0.71 +30.00% Deepmatter Group 2.35 +23.68% Midatech Pharma 55.00 -36.42% Iofina 13.50 -14.29% Nuformix 3.40 -13.92% Tristel 412.50 -11.29% Petrel Resources 4.35 -10.31% Overall Market Hadrians Wall Secured Investments 54.50 +87.93% Altus Strategies 57.50 +85.48% Physiomics 14.75 +43.20% Eve Sleep 2.25 +30.43% Sareum Holdings 0.71 +30.00% Midatech Pharma 55.00 -36.42% Melrose Industries 101.68 -15.58% Iofina 13.50 -14.29% Nuformix 3.40 -13.92% Tristel 412.50 -11.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -