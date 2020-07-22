StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               246.80       +9.64%
Fresnillo                               1147.25       +7.32%
Polymetal International                 1711.00       +2.64%
British Land Company                     379.70       +2.37%
Dcc                                     7081.00       +1.83%
Melrose Industries                       101.68      -15.58%
Burberry Group                          1375.25       -3.73%
Whitbread                               2289.00       -3.21%
Bhp Group                               1707.70       -2.47%
Glencore                                 178.60       -2.37%

FTSE 250
Mediclinic International                 276.50       +8.86%
Computacenter                           1889.00       +8.81%
Paypoint                                 610.50       +8.24%
Puretech Health                          290.75       +3.84%
Liontrust Asset Management              1337.50       +3.68%
Hammerson                                 75.01       -4.25%
Meggitt                                  299.25       -4.15%
Ti Fluid Systems                         185.70       -3.78%
Investec                                 164.20       -3.61%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       54.23       -3.42%

FTSE 350
AIM
Altus Strategies                          57.50      +85.48%
Physiomics                                14.75      +43.20%
Eve Sleep                                  2.25      +30.43%
Sareum Holdings                            0.71      +30.00%
Deepmatter Group                           2.35      +23.68%
Midatech Pharma                           55.00      -36.42%
Iofina                                    13.50      -14.29%
Nuformix                                   3.40      -13.92%
Tristel                                  412.50      -11.29%
Petrel Resources                           4.35      -10.31%

Overall Market
Hadrians Wall Secured Investments         54.50      +87.93%
