StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics hailed a 'significant' new client contract win, worth $1.27m, with a pharmaceutical company.
Diaceutics' would collaborate with this new client to produce an outsourced commercial solution for its US market, using the company's new DXRX platform to improve patient testing and support the client's pioneering activities in the field of immunotherapy.
At 10:09am: [LON:DXRX] share price was +2.5p at 167.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
