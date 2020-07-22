StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               253.00      +12.39%
Fresnillo                               1164.00       +8.89%
Polymetal International                 1722.75       +3.34%
Dcc                                     7142.00       +2.70%
Auto Trader Group                        550.40       +1.85%
Melrose Industries                        95.06      -21.08%
Whitbread                               2282.00       -3.51%
Burberry Group                          1379.25       -3.45%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     276.65       -3.13%
International Consolidated Airlines      210.80       -2.95%

FTSE 250
Computacenter                           1962.50      +13.05%
Mediclinic International                 277.60       +9.29%
Paypoint                                 608.50       +7.89%
Hochschild Mining                        269.80       +5.72%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                148.80       +5.53%
St.Modwen Properties                     333.00       -6.06%
Ti Fluid Systems                         181.70       -5.85%
Hammerson                                 74.32       -5.13%
Meggitt                                  297.35       -4.76%
Capita                                    38.77       -4.72%

FTSE 350
Computacenter                           1962.50      +13.05%
Kingfisher                               253.00      +12.39%
Mediclinic International                 277.60       +9.29%
Fresnillo                               1164.00       +8.89%
Paypoint                                 608.50       +7.89%
Melrose Industries                        95.06      -21.08%
St.Modwen Properties                     333.00       -6.06%
Ti Fluid Systems                         181.70       -5.85%
Hammerson                                 74.32       -5.13%
Meggitt                                  297.35       -4.76%

AIM
MobilityOne                               14.50     +222.22%
Altus Strategies                          55.00      +77.42%
Sareum Holdings                            0.77      +39.09%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.34      +32.69%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.54      +28.11%
Midatech Pharma                           61.00      -29.48%
Chamberlin                                13.50      -15.63%
Tristel                                  410.00      -11.83%
Zinc Media Group  Ord 0.00025p            42.50      -11.46%
Petrel Resources                           4.35      -10.31%

Overall Market
MobilityOne                               14.50     +222.22%
Hadrians Wall Secured Investments         54.75      +88.79%
Altus Strategies                          55.00      +77.42%
Sareum Holdings                            0.77      +39.09%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.34      +32.69%
Midatech Pharma                           61.00      -29.48%
Melrose Industries                        95.09      -21.05%
Chamberlin                                13.50      -15.63%
Tristel                                  410.00      -11.83%
Zinc Media Group  Ord 0.00025p            42.50      -11.46%