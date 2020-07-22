StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Finablr said it had hired law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to investigate any historic misconduct within the company or misappropriation of its assets.
Finablr said it was anticipated that forensic experts would be appointed in connection with the investigation.
The probe, it said, would include a review of payments made and transactions carried out within Finablr.
The company said it had entered into an agreement with a third party funder to cover the cost of the investigation and any potential claims.
It also put out a call for any person with knowledge of any wrongdoings to come forward and co-operate with Skadden.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
