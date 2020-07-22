StockMarketWire.com - Payments group MobilityOne said its 50%-owned remittance company OneTransfer Remittance had signed an international money transfer agreement with US-based MoneyGram International.
The agreement would see OneTransfer act as one of MoneyGram's correspondence remittance companies in Malaysia for an initial term of five years.
It would allow OneTransfer customer to send and receive money via MoneyGram's global platform, which connected to more than 200 countries worldwide.
At 1:15pm: [LON:MBO] MobilityOne Ltd share price was +12.5p at 17p
