StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had agreed terms to acquire an option to earn-in to the Alamo gold project in Arizona.
The move followed the successful completion of project due diligence.
Alamo was currently owned by Frisco Gold and the option acquired by Power Metal provided a right to earn-in to up to a 75% interest in the project, by covering property payments over a four-year period and exploration expenditure over a three year period.
Power Metals acquired the option for £48k, payable through the issue of Power Metal shares at a price of 0.6p each, plus attached warrants.
Upon earning into a 75% ownership, it would pay the option vendors a further £160k, either in cash or in shares.
'This is a major step forward for Power Metal, giving the company an opportunity to expand its gold project portfolio and starting a journey into North American gold interests just as the gold sector is showing exciting strength around the world,' chief executive Paul Johnson said.
At 1:36pm: [LON:POW] share price was +0.13p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: