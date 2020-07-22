StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Jangada Mines said final assay results from drilling at its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil underpinned its 'significant' prospectivity.
Highlights included intersecting 27.75 metres at 0.65% vanadium pentoxide, 12.95% titanium dioxide and 63.69% ferric oxide.
'The 2020 drilling campaign has been an overwhelming success, underpinning the significant prospectivity of Pitombeiras as a result of the consistency of returned grades, widths and continuity,' executive chairman Brian McMaster said.
'The results of these latest and final drill holes have further confirmed this and also highlighted the effectiveness of our exploration approach of utilising airborne magnetic surveys to delineate VTM drilling targets.'
'The Pitombeiras North and Goela targets are two out the six identified airborne magnetic anomalies and our technical team strongly believe that the VTM system will continue to grow as we expand our drilling footprint, which is now being considered as part of our ongoing development strategy.'
'In the meantime, the 2020 drill results, together with results from our 2019 drill programme, will be used to prepare an initial JORC Resource estimate, which we look forward to sharing further details on in due course.'
At 1:45pm: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was +0.4p at 3.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
