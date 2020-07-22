StockMarketWire.com - NatWest said its name had changed from Royal Bank of Scotland as planned.
The change became effective on Wednesday, having been registered with Companies House in Edinburgh
Trading of NatWest shares under the updated ticker 'NWG' would commence from Thursday.
At 2:39pm: [LON:RBS] Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC share price was -0.77p at 120.58p
