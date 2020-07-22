StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Bluejay Mining said signed a non-binding agreement to increase sales volumes in an offtake agreement for its Dundas ilmenite project in Greenland.
The memorandum of understanding had been signed with the same multinational commodity trading firm for which the initial offtake pact was announced in April.
It detailed an up to 50% increase in the potential off-take amount to 250-300ktpa, from the 200tkpa of Dundas ilmenite
Bluejay said the pact provided for a potential off-take of up to 70% of total annual output at Dundas/
A three-month extension to the pact had been agreed in order to negotiate a definitive distribution agreement.
At 2:46pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was -0.38p at 6.82p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: