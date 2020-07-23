Interim Result
29/07/2020 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
29/07/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
29/07/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
30/07/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
30/07/2020 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
30/07/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
05/08/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
05/08/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
05/08/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/08/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
07/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)
11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
Final Result
27/07/2020 Bilby PLC (BILB)
28/07/2020 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
28/07/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
30/07/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
03/08/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
07/08/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)
13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
AGM / EGM
24/07/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
24/07/2020 Ascent Resources PLC (AST)
24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/07/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
24/07/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
24/07/2020 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)
24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
27/07/2020 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
27/07/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
27/07/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/07/2020 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
28/07/2020 1Spatial PLC (SPA)
28/07/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/07/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/07/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
29/07/2020 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
29/07/2020 Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd (BGHL)
29/07/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
29/07/2020 Aminex PLC (AEX)
29/07/2020 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)
29/07/2020 Rose Petroleum PLC (ROSE)
29/07/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)
29/07/2020 Caspian Sunrise PLC (CASP)
29/07/2020 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
29/07/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)
30/07/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
30/07/2020 Ukrproduct Group Ltd (UKR)
30/07/2020 London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS)
30/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
30/07/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
30/07/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
04/08/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
04/08/2020 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
04/08/2020 Goldstone Resources Limited (GRL)
04/08/2020 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
05/08/2020 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
05/08/2020 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)
05/08/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
05/08/2020 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
05/08/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
05/08/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
05/08/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
06/08/2020 Investec PLC (INVP)
06/08/2020 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)
06/08/2020 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
07/08/2020 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
07/08/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
10/08/2020 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)
10/08/2020 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)
12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)
18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)
18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)
Trading Statement
24/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
Ex-Dividend
30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
06/08/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
06/08/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
06/08/2020 Panther Securities PLC (PNS)
06/08/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
