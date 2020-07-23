StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S reported a higher profit in the first half of the year as a gain on sale of its conventional cash businesses helped offset weaker revenue.
Pre-tax profit rose to £217m from £117m on-year even as revenue slipped to £3.5bn from £3.8bn on-year.
The company recorded a gain on sale of its cash business of £171m.
'Revenue growth during the first half of 2020 was adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in our Europe & Middle East markets and our UK Cash Solutions business,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'very well positioned to emerge from the pandemic as a leaner and more focused market leader in the global security market and to create material value for all stakeholders.'
