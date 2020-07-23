StockMarketWire.com - Food and beverage ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle has announced higher revenue in the three months to 30 June boosted by growth in new products revenue of 9%, while volume was hit by the impact of lockdowns on out-of-home consumption.
In a trading statement, the company reported that revenue was up 1% to £232m, as it benefitted from good price and mix management and new products revenue.
Volume was 2% lower during the three-month period as Tate & Lyle said that reduced demand for ingredients used in food and drink consumed out-of-home, representing 15% to 25% of revenue, outweighed stronger demand for packaged and shelf-stable foods for consumption in-home.
The company said that having seen 'fluctuating demand patterns' in April and May, demand improved in June as lockdowns started to ease, although it warned that the full extent of the pandemic's impact remained 'unclear'.
In North America, revenue for the quarter was 2% lower due to reduced demand for out-of-home consumption, particularly in the food service sector, but the region returned to revenue growth in June as lockdown restrictions eased.
In its sucralose business, Tate & Lyle reported that revenue was 1% lower at £39m, reflecting 'softer demand' for products consumed out-of-home, particularly beverages.
The company confirmed that no employees have been furloughed and no government aid has been sought.
Chief executive Nick Hampton said he was 'encouraged' by the improvement in demand seen in June.
Hampton added: 'Our new business pipeline is healthy, we continue to find creative ways to use technology to support and connect with our customers, and all our manufacturing facilities remain fully operational.'
