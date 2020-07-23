StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostic Systems reported signs of a recovery in performance after revenue plunge in first-quarter revenue owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 3 months to 30 June, revenue fell to £5.7m from £9.1m on-year and plunged 39% on a like-for-like basis.
Routine testing was 'significantly' reduced in most laboratories and hospitals due to the pandemic, leading to a decrease in demand for IDS testing kits, impacting all its business units, the company said.
Overall, revenues in the month of April suffered the most significant impact, but then 'improved as we moved through the quarter to June,' it added.
During the first two weeks trading in July, group revenues were at over 80% of the levels seen in the same period in the prior year.
At 8:53am: [LON:IDH] Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 235p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: