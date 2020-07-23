StockMarketWire.com - Online musical equipment retailer Gear4music upgraded its outlook on profit following 'strong' performance in the first quarter of the current year.
'Whilst still early in the current financial year, the board is confident that a significant improvement in profits will be achieved for the full financial year, which are now expected to be meaningfully ahead of our previous expectations,' Gear4music said.
In the first quarter ended 30 June, sales rose 68%, led by strong 80% growth in the UK and 55% in Europe and its rest of world business.
The strong trading momentum seen in April, May and June had continued into July, the company said, adding that it continued to achieve higher gross margins and with a lower marketing cost than it would typically expect.
At 8:58am: (LON:G4M) Gear4music Holdings Plc share price was +85p at 490p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
