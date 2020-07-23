StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 has opened higher ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland to meet members of the armed forces and their families.
It comes as the Commons Public Accounts Committee criticised the government's lack of planning for the economic impact of the pandemic.
The blue chip index rose 0.4%, or 24.13 points, to sit at 6,231.23 at 08.54am.
Unilever was buoyed 7.1% to £46.36 as it reported a slight decline in underlying sales of 0.1% in the first half of 2020, as sales in emerging markets fell 1.9% and developed market sales climbed 2.4%.
The company announced that following a strategic review, it plans to retain the tea businesses in India and Indonesia and the partnership interests in the ready-to-drink tea joint ventures.
IG jumped 8.1% to 766.61p after the online trading platform reported a jump in annual profit as a surge in trading activity in the final quarter of the fiscal year boosted performance.
For the 12 months ended 31 May 2020, pre-tax profit rose 52% to £194.3m as trading revenue grew 36% to £649.2m.
Chemicals company Johnson Matthey headed 1.4% lower to £22.31 as it warned performance would be second-half weighted as visibility on demand remained limited.
Clean Air sales were down about 50% in the first quarter, primarily driven by weaker consumer demand and temporary customer shutdowns in Europe and the Americas.
Sage rose 2.2% to 722.8p on the news that recurring revenue for the first nine months of the year increased by 9%, driven by growth in software subscription of 22.6%, boosting total group revenue during the period by 4.1% to £1,395m.
Heat treatments supplier Bodycote nudged down just 0.1% to 597.5p after it reported a pre-tax loss of £3.8m for the six months to 30 June 2020, compared with a profit of £62.2m on-year.
Tate & Lyle has surged 2.9% to 671.36p as it announced higher revenue in the three months to 30 June boosted by growth in new products revenue of 9%, but said volume was hit by the impact of lockdowns on out-of-home consumption.
Relx has shed 3.9% to £16.95 after it reported lower revenue and operating profit as its exhibitions business was 'significantly impacted' by Covid-19 and moved to a loss in the first half.
Croda climbed just 0.1% to £56.28 after the chemicals company warned of limited visibility and reported a fall in first-half profit amid a slowdown in demand.
Howden Joinery has lost 1.5% to 548p as the company reported a pre-tax loss of £14.2m in the first half of the year, compared with a profit of £78.1m on-year as revenue fell 28.7% to £465m and said it remained cautious on its outlook. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
