StockMarketWire.com - Property company Helical cut its dividend and said it had collected 77.3% of the June quarter rent so far, but estimated to collect at least 91% recent by end of the quarter.
The company said it had agreements in place for a further 13.6% of the June rent to be paid in instalments in the period leading up to the September quarter day.
The company also granted rent free periods on 4.7% and as a result, anticipated that by the end of the June quarter we will have collected between 90.9% and 95.3% of all contracted rent.
The final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020 was 6.00p, taking the total dividend for the year to 8.70p, down from 10.10p.
At 9:05am: [LON:HLCL] Helical Bar PLC share price was -3.25p at 304.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
