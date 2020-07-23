StockMarketWire.com - Learning Tech said it had expected revenue to be about 2% higher in the first half of the year compared with a year earlier, owing to a 'small' decline in activity amid the pandemic.
Revenue was expected to increase about 2% to not less than £64m on-year, reflecting a small decline in the underlying business due to 'the challenging COVID-19 trading environment, which was more than offset by the contribution from the acquired Open LMS business in the second quarter.' the company said.
The company also expected adjusted earnings (EBIT) of not less than £18.3m.
Learning Tech said it would continue to pursue a number of acquisition opportunities.
At 9:29am: [LON:LTG] Learning Technologies Group PLC share price was +2.65p at 126.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
