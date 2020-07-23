StockMarketWire.com - Legal sector-focused marketing group NAHL has warned that its first-half results have been 'significantly impacted' by Covid-19 and announced a revised banking facility.
In a trading update for the six months to 30 June 2020, the company said that revenue for the period is expected to be £20.4m, compared to £25.8m in the first half of 2019.
It expects underlying earnings to be in the range of £1m to £1.2m, down from £3.4m in the same period a year earlier.
NAHL previously reported that it may breach its banking covenants from the second quarter of 2020 and that it was in discussions with its lender, Yorkshire Bank.
With these discussions now concluded successfully, NAHL announced that new covenants that provide 'reasonable levels of headroom' have been agreed.
It said that the group has remained in full covenant compliance throughout the discussions.
As part of the agreement, Yorkshire Bank has also extended the facility term for a further 12 months, through to 31 December 2022.
In its trading update, NAHL confirmed it had made 'good progress' with its restructure, merging its personal injury and residential property businesses into a new consumer legal services division and that, along with other actions to reduce costs, it has resulted in the identification of over £1m of annualised savings.
