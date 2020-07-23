StockMarketWire.com - Online experience orchestration group Attraqt said it had seen an improvement in bookings following lockdown-led slowdowns earlier during the pandemic.
The company, however, future performance remained difficult to predict in the current environment.
June saw the start of an improvement in new bookings as well as an uplift in business enquiries0, the company said.
The company signed 27 contracts with an aggregate value of £10.7m in the year to date, up from 11 worth £3.9m in the same period in the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company said it had a 'strong sales pipeline going into the second half of the year, particularly for the third quarter.'
'Whilst pleased with the year to date performance, future trading remains difficult to predict, in particular new bookings in the current environment,' it added.
The group expected to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in late September.
