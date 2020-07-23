StockMarketWire.com - Daily Mail and General Trust warned outlook remained uncertain after reporting a slump in operating profit in the nine months through the end of June, on falling advertising and circulation revenue.
For the nine months to 30 June, revenue fell to £63m from £112m on-year.
Circulation revenue decreased an underlying 7% over the nine months, including 12% in the third quarter which was affected by the UK lockdown.
Since March, the impact of Covid-19 had resulted in a 'pronounced reduction in advertising revenues across both print and digital formats,' the company said. While growth in online traffic had helped to mitigate the impact on digital, this was not enough to compensate for the overall reduction in advertising spend.
Total advertising revenues for the nine months decreased by an underlying 12%, including 45% in the third quarter.
'At this stage, the outlook for the group remains uncertain and suspension of formal guidance continues,' the company said.
At 9:43am: [LON:DMGT] Daily Mail and General Trust PLC share price was +20.5p at 654.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
