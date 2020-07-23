StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Petropavlovsk has announced total gold production rose and gold sales increased during the six months to 30 June 2020.
The company reported a 42% increase in total gold production to 320.6koz, compared to 225.0koz in the first half of 2019, including 178.0koz from the processing of own and third-party refractory gold concentrates at the POX Hub.
Total gold sales soared 39% to 312.4koz, up from 225.0koz in the same period a year earlier, including 170.9koz produced from the processing of own and third-party refractory gold concentrates at the POX Hub.
Petropavlovsk said during the first half of 2020, the average realised gold price was US$1,640/oz, compared to US$1,286/oz in the first half of 2019. Net debt reduced to $538.0m, from $561.3m at 31 December 2019, which the company said was principally driven by an increase in cash.
It said that total gold production remains on track to meet the full-year target of 620koz to 720koz, with between 430koz to 460koz produced from its own higher margin assets.
In an update on the construction of a new flotation facility at Pioneer, the company said it remains on schedule for the plant to be fully operational in Q4 2020 'despite the logistical challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic'.
Chief executive Dr Alya Samokhvalova said: 'The POX Hub continues to demonstrate its ability to process multiple streams of complex ores simultaneously, highlighting that this is a world-class asset with the capacity to generate significant and sustainable shareholder value.
'Once the Pioneer flotation plant begins contributing in the fourth quarter of 2020, utilisation of the POX Hub will increase from our own concentrates which will have a direct bearing on free cash flow generated by the company.'
At 9:47am: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was +4.15p at 35.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
