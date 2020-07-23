StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics company Symphony Environmental Technologies has announced positive antiviral test results from Eurofins Laboratories for its d2p antimicrobial masterbatch technology.
It reported that Eurofins tested its d2p 'Viricidal Activity Agent' incorporated in a polyolefin film, against bovine coronavirus and found a virus reduction of 99.84% in 24 hours.
Symphony said that the bovine coronavirus is a close beta coronavirus surrogate for Covid-19.
The company said the official report is due after completion of quality control checks, but that Eurofins has advised Symphony that these positive results are not expected to change.
Chief executive Michael Laurier said: 'In the challenging times that we live in today, we believe that a wide range of products from plastic packaging to personal protective equipment, made with our d2p masterbatch technology will provide an extra level of protection against many different types of bacteria and fungi, and now bovine coronavirus.
'As d2p is embedded in the plastic it will not wear off and will last for the lifetime of the plastic product.'
At 9:55am: [LON:SYM] Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC share price was +18.5p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
