StockMarketWire.com - Productivity software products maker GetBusy reported wider losses as higher costs following an increase in investments offset a climb in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widen to £712K from £571K on-year, while revenue rose 13% to $6.97m.
The company attributed the wider loss to additional product and growth investments that offset revenue increase.
Recurring revenue was up 18%, driven by a combination of new business and higher revenue per user.
'Our focus for GetBusy during H2 will be to continue the process of finding product-market fit and to identify scalable channels to allow us to access a broader addressable market,' the company said.
The company also said costs would increase from the second half of the year as it looked to ramp-up product investment activity.
At 9:56am: [LON:GETB] Getbusy Plc share price was +2p at 84.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
