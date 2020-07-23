StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4677.00       +8.01%
Fresnillo                               1236.25       +5.53%
Melrose Industries                       108.50       +5.03%
Polymetal International                 1781.50       +4.36%
Sage Group                               736.60       +4.19%
Sse                                     1347.00       -5.64%
Pennon Group                            1051.75       -3.95%
Relx                                    1713.25       -2.90%
British Land Company                     371.15       -1.16%
Gvc Holdings                             759.50       -1.11%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             35.75      +14.22%
G4S                                      145.38       +6.43%
Beazley                                  454.70       +5.50%
Hochschild Mining                        270.40       +5.05%
Spirent Communications                   269.50       +4.86%
Countryside Properties                   329.70       -8.21%
Ig Group Holdings                        779.25       -6.56%
Tbc Bank Group                           734.00       -4.30%
National Express Group                   161.00       -2.95%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         778.50       -2.69%

FTSE 350
AIM
Symphony Environmental Technologies       32.50     +116.67%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   1.40      +55.56%
Berkeley Energia                          31.00      +34.78%
URU Metals                               140.00      +33.33%
Pantheon Resources                        23.05      +21.32%
Watchstone Group                          49.50      -43.10%
W Resources                                0.18      -24.49%
Midatech Pharma                           37.50      -23.47%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               4.85      -17.09%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  1.12      -16.67%

Overall Market
