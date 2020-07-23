FTSE 100 Unilever 4677.00 +8.01% Fresnillo 1236.25 +5.53% Melrose Industries 108.50 +5.03% Polymetal International 1781.50 +4.36% Sage Group 736.60 +4.19% Sse 1347.00 -5.64% Pennon Group 1051.75 -3.95% Relx 1713.25 -2.90% British Land Company 371.15 -1.16% Gvc Holdings 759.50 -1.11% FTSE 250 Petropavlovsk 35.75 +14.22% G4S 145.38 +6.43% Beazley 454.70 +5.50% Hochschild Mining 270.40 +5.05% Spirent Communications 269.50 +4.86% Countryside Properties 329.70 -8.21% Ig Group Holdings 779.25 -6.56% Tbc Bank Group 734.00 -4.30% National Express Group 161.00 -2.95% Euromoney Institutional Investor 778.50 -2.69% FTSE 350 Petropavlovsk 35.75 +14.22% Unilever 4676.50 +8.00% G4S 145.38 +6.43% Fresnillo 1236.25 +5.53% Beazley 454.70 +5.50% Countryside Properties 329.70 -8.21% Ig Group Holdings 779.25 -6.56% Sse 1347.00 -5.64% Tbc Bank Group 734.00 -4.30% Pennon Group 1051.75 -3.95% AIM Symphony Environmental Technologies 32.50 +116.67% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 1.40 +55.56% Berkeley Energia 31.00 +34.78% URU Metals 140.00 +33.33% Pantheon Resources 23.05 +21.32% Watchstone Group 49.50 -43.10% W Resources 0.18 -24.49% Midatech Pharma 37.50 -23.47% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 4.85 -17.09% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.12 -16.67% Overall Market Symphony Environmental Technologies 32.50 +116.67% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 1.40 +55.56% Berkeley Energia 31.00 +34.78% URU Metals 140.00 +33.33% Pantheon Resources 23.05 +21.32% Watchstone Group 49.50 -43.10% W Resources 0.18 -24.49% Midatech Pharma 37.50 -23.47% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 4.85 -17.09% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.12 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -